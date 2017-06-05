R&B Music Videos
Video: Polly A – Just Like That
Singer/songwriter Polly A drops the colorful and vibrant visual for her first single “Just Like That”. Directed by Cold Creator, Polly A and friends can be seen throwing an epic party of sorts in celebration of good vibes and peace of mind!
The carefree, live-your-life-to-the-fullest anthem is taken from Polly’s forthcoming sophomore EP, Like Colors In A Waterfall, which will be released via Adam Levine’s 222 Records/Interscope Records later this summer.