Video: Polly A – Just Like That

Singer/songwriter Polly A drops the colorful and vibrant visual for her first single “Just Like That”. Directed by Cold Creator, Polly A and friends can be seen throwing an epic party of sorts in celebration of good vibes and peace of mind!

The carefree, live-your-life-to-the-fullest anthem is taken from Polly’s forthcoming sophomore EP, Like Colors In A Waterfall, which will be released via Adam Levine’s 222 Records/Interscope Records later this summer.

