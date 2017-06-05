Dallas-based soul singer/songwriter and guitarist Latoya Cooper drops her electro-soul offering “Hear Me Roar,” a triumphant expression of resilience.

“From my personal battle with depression to love affairs gone wrong, “Hear Me Roar’ is a true reflection of experiences and situations that have happened in my life. This song embodies my signature eclectic energy with a touch of something artistically refreshing and vulnerable. It’s about self-reflection, empowerment and embracing truth in the weakest moments. I aim to inspire you in your darkest hour and feed your soul while stimulating your modern music palate.”

Inspired by personal life experiences, the brand new song is the title track and lead single from Latoya’s forthcoming Hear Me Roar EP to arrive on June 16th, and will be her first project in four years as the follow-up to her Eclectic Soul EP.

Stream “Hear Me Roar” below: