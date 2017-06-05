Jake&Papa Release Self-Directed ‘Mansion’ Video

R&B duo Jake&Papa continue on with their Tattoos&Blues journey, with the release of their self-directed video “Mansion.”

In the HipHopDX premiered visual, Jake&Papa bring a bold sound to an enticingly minimal cinematic experience. When asked about the poise of creation, they brothers said, “‘Mansion’ was produced and written by us. So we thought we’d complete the trifecta by directing the video. With the help of Dana Rice on the shot and edit, we were able to bring our vision to life.”

Watch below:

“Mansions” stems from their latest EP Tattoos&Blues.

@JakeAndPapa