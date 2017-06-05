Grammy-winning R&B singer Estelle is VP Records’ newest signee, and she’s prepping a full length reggae album scheduled for a fall 2017 release.

The first single “Love Like Ours” draws you in with smooth guitar and keyboard hooks and keeps the listener engaged with upbeat, feel good lyrics. The song features reggae star Tarrus Riley and gives fans a first taste of the upcoming album that will showcase the pivotal influence reggae music has had on the London, England born singer.

Raised in a religious, Senegalese/ Grenadian household, Estelle’s musical upbringing included a variety of Afro-Caribbean, Gospel, Hip-Hop and dance styles with a healthy dose of reggae music.

Stream below:

Since 2008 and the release of the crossover radio hit “Come Over” featuring reggae star Sean Paul and produced by Supa Dups (Sean Paul, Drake, Party Next Door), fans have been encouraging Estelle to record a reggae album. This project will bring their desires to life with a unique fusion of lover’s rock, afro beats and dancehall flavors anchoring her soulful, R&B vocals. “When I told some friends about doing this album” said Estelle, “they were like – ‘finally!'” She continued, “everyone who knows me, understands the deep connection I have to reggae music.” Estelle has also joined forces with Supa Dups again on this project.

