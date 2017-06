Congratulations goes out to Bryson Tiller who brought home his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with second studio album, True to Self.

The opus (which arrived approximately a month earlier than it’s expected June 23rd date on May 26th) moved 107,000 equivalent album units (47,000 in traditional album sales) in its first week according to Nielsen Music.

Tiller’s previous debut LP TrapSoul peaked at No. 8 in January of 2016.