Ariana Grande Brings Out Pharrell, Victoria Monet, The Black Eyed Peas & More For ‘One Love’ Benefit Concert

Last night (June 4), Ariana Grande threw her highly-anticipated “One Love” Manchester benefit concert in tribute to the lives lost and affected by the Manchester bombing a few weeks ago at her concert in the UK city.

Sending a message of love in the face of  hate, the concert took place at the Emirates Old Trafford and was a star-studded fundraising concert that raised $13 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The 23-year-old took to the stage to perform some of her hits, and was also joined by some of her famous friends such as The Black Eyed Peas, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and even Grande’s favorite songwriter, Victoria Monet.

Watch some of the highlights below:

