Twenty-four year London-based old R&B artist Nyakz has dropped his new single “Callin Me,” a sooth Caribbean inspired song about someone who just won’t simply stop calling you.

Using an interpolation of Dave Hollister’s “Favorite Girl,” Nyakz’s smooth harmonies make for a satisfying listen and a great bump for the summer to keep the sunny vibes going.

@Nyakzdahitmaka