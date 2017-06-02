[Song Premiere] Gene Noble – Something’s Coming

Need a boost? Gene Noble’s new song “Something’s Coming” should give you a jolt of optimism. Today (June 2), he premieres the driving tune with Singersroom, an epic song of anticipation for change.

“Don’t you feel it, don’t you believe it? Something’s coming now, can’t you feel it?” he sings on the hook.

About the song, Gene explains, “I started working on this song after one of the senseless police killings of an unarmed black man. By the time the song was finished there were several more men who had also lost their lives in a similar fashion. ‘Something’s Coming’ represents my thoughts about the whole thing. I believe that today’s youth are not going to be as easily divided as past generations. I believe that people right now ere too awake to sit in silence. Every day I see that something’s coming; and that something, is change.”

Gene is known for his work with Rihanna, Chris Brown and Faith Evans. Also, his single “Only Love” with Pitfall and Shaggy was met with critical praise and was Gene’s first Top 40 hit. His new album will be coming out this fall. He is currently performing dates across the country with Usher and The Roots.

@iamgenenoble