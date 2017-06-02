Connect with us

Report: Brandy Rushed To Hospital After Fainting On Delta Flight

News

Report: Brandy Rushed To Hospital After Fainting On Delta Flight

Published on

Brandy lost consciousness on a Delta flight set to take off this morning (June 2)  from LAX to JFK. According to TMZ,  flight attendants and other passengers tried to help her.

Paramedics were called by Delta workers and they arrived  on the scene and carried her out of the plane. TMZ reports the L.A. City Fire Dept and paramedics removed Brandy from the plane and she regained full consciousness while she was being treated on the jetway.

Sources say she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on what caused the singer to lose consciousness, but we’re glad to hear she’s stable. Story still developing…

Get well soon, Brandy!

 

 

More About: brandy

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in News

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

R&B Music Videos

Elijah Blake Drops Powerful ‘Hanging Tree’ Video

News

LeToya Luckett Covers KONTROL Mag

News

Report: Brandy Rushed To Hospital After Fainting On Delta Flight
Advertisement
To Top