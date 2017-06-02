Brandy lost consciousness on a Delta flight set to take off this morning (June 2) from LAX to JFK. According to TMZ, flight attendants and other passengers tried to help her.

Paramedics were called by Delta workers and they arrived on the scene and carried her out of the plane. TMZ reports the L.A. City Fire Dept and paramedics removed Brandy from the plane and she regained full consciousness while she was being treated on the jetway.

Sources say she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No word on what caused the singer to lose consciousness, but we’re glad to hear she’s stable. Story still developing…

Get well soon, Brandy!