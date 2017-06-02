Ne-Yo has been out of the spotlight for a minute – he got married, had his third child, bought a house in L.A., and did the family thing for a while: now he needs to bring home the bacon, hence the plethora of project he’s working on right now.

He’s prepping his new album and is a judge on NBC’s “World Of Dance,” and talked about it all on 105’s The Breakfast Club yesterday (June 1) to talk about all he’s been up to.

He chats about why he was photographed playing video games naked, working with Mary J. Blige, why today’s R&B is in a weird space, his re-make of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” and more.

Watch the 22-minute sit-down below: