NYC singer/songwriter Morgan Taylor Jones drops her latest single “Free,” a perfect song for the summer, that could easily become the soundtrack for a walk in the park, through the streets of New York City, or for a great summer road trip. It exudes happiness; a feel good track certain to brighten up any situation.

Stream below:

Written by Morgan and produced by Dorminvil, “Free” was featured on Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Radio show, as the “Discovered on Apple Music” feature. For more on Morgan, please be sure to visit her website, and follow her on Instagram.

@MsMorganTaylor