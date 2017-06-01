Today SANKOFA.org, the social justice organization founded by Harry Belafonte, has released the official video to “Hanging Tree” – a visual collaboration with Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter Elijah Blake.

The song/video is a powerful, soulful offering that questions the black experience today and how while things are better, there’s still a ways to go regarding systematic equality. Taking on the sonic sounds of James Brown’s “This Is A Man’s World,” Blake wails his concerns about the state of affairs.

“Who’s that man I see underneath the hanging tree? / He looks just like me, so tell me, am I really free?” he opens on the first verse. The emotive vocals of the choir add even more dynamics as the visual sees Blake’s dapper suit and tie slowly being stripped away, revealing bloody whip lashes on his back and shackles on his wrists; it’s a potent symbol for the underlying bondage still endured today despite the perceived freedom on the outside.

“Hanging Tree” will be featured on Sankofa.org’s forthcoming album, Broken Windows. Watch the powerful visual below: