There’s a lot going on in Janet Jackson’s life right now: she’s divorcing her soon-to-be-ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, she just had a baby in January at the age of 50, and she’s planning a world tour to start in September.

Her life seems good enough for a documentary, don’t you think? Well reports are she’s planning just that: word on the street is that Janet is in talks with Netflix to document all of the happenings of her busy life. According to Hollywood.com and British newspaper The Sun, Jackson and Netflix are looking to strike a deal on a 10-part series that will give viewers a “fly-on-the-wall” look into her life.

A source says:

“Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus 10 years ago,” a source told The Sun. “The show will run as a 10-part documentary and will feature recording sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour. “Netflix are negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well.”

This sounds good! Roomies, would you would watch?