B. Smyth – Kisses

Music

B. Smyth – Kisses

Last we heard from B. Smyth was back in January with his  offering “Might Cuff You,” now he’s back with a new joint called “Kisses.” Per his bio, Smyth says he’s a  “hopeless romantic with a gun under [his] seat,” which makes sense with this new record.

Soncially, it’s a hip-hop-leaning song, but Smyth isn’t afraid to pour on the  affection towards his woman.  “Too many of these niggas sound like they hate women.. but imma stand in the paint for mines,” he says about the tune.

