Ashanti Teases Return With Fierce Clip On IG

Ashanti Teases Return With Fierce Clip On IG

Ashanti teases a comeback and she looks fierce while doing it!

She recently posed a model-esque clip on IG of her working the rooftop while wearing a sequin gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic split. “#Juswaitonit” she captioned with the  clip.

She looks great! Watch below:

Video Cred @aaronklisman #Justwaitonit

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Wait on what, I wonder? I assume it’s new music, and if the instrumental track is any indication of a the song she’s going to drop, it should be flames.

Back in March, the 36-year-old singer/songwriter hyped up a new single called “Lose Yourself” and talked about her new sound with Bazaar.com. 

