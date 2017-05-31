Artists Hobbies – Things Some of Our Favs Do to Unwind

There’s no doubting the music industry can be a highly stressful business. Artists have to look their best and sound their best at all times. This applies even when they’re off stage – they never know when and where the paparazzi might be lurking. So how do our idols let off steam and unwind when they’re safely behind closed doors? Let’s reveal a few of the more unusual hobbies that some of the world’s most famous artists have.

Beyonce – Art & Photography

#Beyhive stand up! Beyonce Knowles is one of the richest and most famous entertainers in the world. When she’s not topping the charts, selling out the largest stadiums across the planet, or poppin’ in your favorite playlist, she’s capturing the best moments of her personal life. Queen Bey has a fondness for all things creative, and art and photography are two of her top callings.

“I find myself most drawn to painting and photography. There’s a release and an immediacy there that helps me escape from my other projects,” Beyonce previously told Garage. “My mother is a huge art collector and she always encouraged me from a young age to invest in art. I travel a lot and I love going to art galleries and museums in different cities with my family and friends. I’m really into the work of Kara Walker, Tracey Emin, Aaron Young, and Donald Judd.”

Bey rarely shares her personal life, but fans can get a taste of her love on her website or on her Instagram.

Macy Gray – Gambling

Grammy Award winner Macy Gray is known for her raspy voice and in your face lyrics, but she’s also known for her Poker prowess. She has appeared in the Bravo Celebrity Poker Showdown, where she landed third, playing for Habitat for Humanity. Gray commented on her love of casino games: “The most I’ve won in one night is $28,000 playing blackjack and when I’m in Vegas I love playing poker.” Most of us can’t blow checks like Macy, but you can always visit casino websites to play the likes of blackjack, poker and so on.

Justin Bieber – Skating

Justin Bieber is another super-rich star who pushes the limits of his down time like he’s still entertaining the world from a big stage. In addition to his continued musical growth, Bieber has been ramping up his skateboarding skills for well over a decade now. On his downtime, JB hits skating facilities with star and mentor Usher, rapper Lil Wayne amongst several other music industry friends.

“I started skating about the same time I started taking music seriously,” Bieber stated in the past. “I was like nine. I just have fun with it. I’m not incredible, but it’s fun.”

Hearing singers speak about their hobbies in this way provides a fascinating insight into their lives. It’s easy to assume that notoriety and plentiful cash are sufficient to create a whirlwind lifestyle that’s unrecognizable to those who don’t have millions in the bank and armies of fans. While those singers may get to travel a great deal more (and in a more luxurious manner!) than most of us, wear designer clothes day and night and own properties around the world, it’s comforting to know that, when they finally get some down time, the hobbies they indulge in are just like those of everybody else.