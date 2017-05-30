Even though Kanye West is on the single, I guess he wasn’t available for the video of Mary J. Blige’s single “Love Yourself,” the latest single off her new album Strength of a Woman.

In place of ‘Ye, ASAP Rocky stands in as the song’s resident rap feature and offers a different verse. The clip sees Mary stuntin’ in the classy grown and sexy, ghetto-fabulous way she always does (peep the vignette of Mary in the red fit as she sits in a classic car surrounded by Black Panther-like guards.) Slay!

Watch below.

Also, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul is also set to launch the “Strength Of A Woman” tour with special guest Lalah Hathaway this summer.