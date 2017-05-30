Connect with us

Toronto R&B Crooner Raahiem Tackles ‘The Fear Of The Unknown’ In Debut EP

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Toronto R&B Crooner Raahiem Tackles ‘The Fear Of The Unknown’ In Debut EP

Published on

Since his first effort last year (“Fear”), Toronto-based artist Raahiem, continues to quietly carve out a space for himself within the R&B world with his debut project The Fear Of The Unknown. On the project, Raahiem tackles a conversation often avoided today – fear.

Over the 6-track EP the singer brings listeners to all aspects of relationships, not shying away from the bad or the ugly. Co-produced by Anthony Bastion, Fear of the Unknown bridges sounds of traditional R&B with a contemporary twist, creating a balanced souncdscape that highlights Raahiem’s vocals (including an intoxication falsetto), as well as his creative process.

Raahiem explains, “It’s such a dictator the way it sways the choices we make in life. The lack of knowledge we have about tomorrow and the people around us creates such uncertainty that everybody experiences at some point.””This project for me was all about addressing the unspoken when it comes to the subject fear, which is such a big part in all of our lives. Worrying about tomorrow, the day after that, relationships with people, and where life will take us. Trying to understand that these things, more often than not are out of our control and we have to accept life as it comes.  We embrace the good and the bad. Even if reluctantly.”

Stream below:

Purchase The Fear Of The Unknown on Tunes HERE.

@RaahiemMusic

More About: Raahiem

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

Music

Ne-Yo Drops New Single ‘Another Love Song’

R&B Music Videos

Brittany B. Knows How To ‘Wind Down’

R&B Music Videos

Video: Mary J. Blige – Love Yourself ft. ASAP Rocky
Advertisement
To Top