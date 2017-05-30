Lauryn Hill and Nas Announce Joint Tour (Dates)

This may be one of the most sought-after tickets going this fall!

As Nas finishes up his new album, he finds time to hit the road with Lauryn Hill as they announce a North American trek together. Kicking off in Chicago on Sept. 7th, the trek will span a little over a month and will wraps in Vancouver on Oct. 11th. The untitled tour will also feature comedian Hannibal Buress and reggae star Chronixx on selected tour stops.

The two collaborated on the 1996 hi- hip classic “If I Ruled The World” and Nas celebrated Hill’s birthday last week, as seen on his IG page.

Now if we can be sure that Lauryn will show up on time :-/.

Peep the full tour schedule below.

Sept 7 – ^Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept 8 – ^Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 10 – ^Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept 12 – ^Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sept 14 – +Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept 15 – +Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 20 – ^Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept 22 – +Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sept 23 – ^Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept 27 – ^Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept 28 – ^Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

Sept 30 – ^Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Oct 3 – +San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct 5 – ^Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 7 – +Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – +Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Oct 11 – ^Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

^with Chronixx

+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx