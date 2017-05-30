News
Bryson Tiller Announces ‘Set It Off Tour’ (Dates)
On the heels of the surprise release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album True to Self, Bryson Tiller today (May 30) announces his SET IT OFF TOUR, which will kick off this August in Atlanta and make over 25 stops before concluding for a hometown finale at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.
The new dates, which feature special guest openers H.E.R. and Metro Boomin, mark Bryson’s second headlining tour and the first since his hugely successful T R A P S O U L Tour, which sold out 47 dates in both the US and Europe, including two back-to-back shows at Radio City Music Hall.
The news follows a massive Memorial Day Weekend for the singer-songwriter, who surprised fans Thursday at midnight by making his long-awaited T R A P S O U L follow-up True to Self available for digital streaming an entire month ahead of its planned release date of June 23rd.
Presale tickets for Bryson Tiller’s Set It Off Tour can be purchased beginning Wednesday, May 31, and general tickets will be available to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10am local via www.trapsoul.com and AEGPresents.com. With the purchase of any product on Bryson’s webstore, users will receive a unique pre-sale code for early access to tickets.
Peep Bryson Tiller’s 2017 “Set It Off” Tour dates below:
*All dates and venues subject to change. All dates feature special guests H.E.R. and Metro Boomin unless otherwise noted.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Thursday, August 3
|Atlanta, GA
|Fox Theatre
|Saturday, August 5
|Southaven, MS
|Landers Center
|Sunday, August 6
|New Orleans, LA
|Lakefront Arena
|Tuesday, August 8
|Houston, TX
|NRG Arena
|Wednesday, August 9
|Austin, TX
|Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center
|Friday, August 11
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rawhide Event Center
|Saturday, August 12
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Tuesday, August 15
|San Francisco, CA
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|Friday, August 18
|Vancouver, BC
|Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
|Saturday, August 19
|Seattle, WA
|WaMu Theater
|Sunday, August 20
|Portland, OR
|Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
|Wednesday, August 23
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 25
|Dallas, TX
|The Bomb Factory
|Tuesday, August 29
|Miami, FL
|Watsco Center at the University of Miami
|Wednesday, August 30
|Orlando, FL
|CFE Arena
|Friday, September 1
|Richmond, VA
|The Classic Amphitheater
|Saturday, September 2
|Vienna, VA
|Wolf Trap
|Sunday, September 3
|Norfolk, VA
|ODU Constant Convocation Center
|Wednesday, September 6
|Lowell, MA
|Tsongas Center at Umass Lowell
|Thursday, September 7
|Mashantucket, CT
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Friday, September 8
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|Saturday, September 9
|New York, NY
|Radio City Music Hall
|Monday, September 11
|Philadelphia, PA
|Skyline Stage at The Mann
|Wednesday, September 13
|Toronto, ON
|Echo Beach
|Thursday, September 14
|Detroit, MI
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|Friday, September 15**
|Chicago, IL**
|Aragon Ballroom**
|Saturday, September 16
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
**H.E.R. only