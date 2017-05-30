On the heels of the surprise release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album True to Self, Bryson Tiller today (May 30) announces his SET IT OFF TOUR, which will kick off this August in Atlanta and make over 25 stops before concluding for a hometown finale at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.

The new dates, which feature special guest openers H.E.R. and Metro Boomin, mark Bryson’s second headlining tour and the first since his hugely successful T R A P S O U L Tour, which sold out 47 dates in both the US and Europe, including two back-to-back shows at Radio City Music Hall.

The news follows a massive Memorial Day Weekend for the singer-songwriter, who surprised fans Thursday at midnight by making his long-awaited T R A P S O U L follow-up True to Self available for digital streaming an entire month ahead of its planned release date of June 23rd.

Presale tickets for Bryson Tiller’s Set It Off Tour can be purchased beginning Wednesday, May 31, and general tickets will be available to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10am local via www.trapsoul.com and AEGPresents.com. With the purchase of any product on Bryson’s webstore, users will receive a unique pre-sale code for early access to tickets.

Peep Bryson Tiller’s 2017 “Set It Off” Tour dates below:

*All dates and venues subject to change. All dates feature special guests H.E.R. and Metro Boomin unless otherwise noted.

Date City Venue Thursday, August 3 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Saturday, August 5 Southaven, MS Landers Center Sunday, August 6 New Orleans, LA Lakefront Arena Tuesday, August 8 Houston, TX NRG Arena Wednesday, August 9 Austin, TX Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center Friday, August 11 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Event Center Saturday, August 12 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tuesday, August 15 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Friday, August 18 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Saturday, August 19 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater Sunday, August 20 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center Wednesday, August 23 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre Friday, August 25 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory Tuesday, August 29 Miami, FL Watsco Center at the University of Miami Wednesday, August 30 Orlando, FL CFE Arena Friday, September 1 Richmond, VA The Classic Amphitheater Saturday, September 2 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap Sunday, September 3 Norfolk, VA ODU Constant Convocation Center Wednesday, September 6 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at Umass Lowell Thursday, September 7 Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Friday, September 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Saturday, September 9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall Monday, September 11 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at The Mann Wednesday, September 13 Toronto, ON Echo Beach Thursday, September 14 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre Friday, September 15** Chicago, IL** Aragon Ballroom** Saturday, September 16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

**H.E.R. only