Bryson Tiller Announces ‘Set It Off Tour’ (Dates)

On the heels of the surprise release of his highly-anticipated sophomore album True to Self, Bryson Tiller today (May 30) announces his SET IT OFF TOUR, which will kick off this August in Atlanta and make over 25 stops before concluding for a hometown finale at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.

The new dates, which feature special guest openers H.E.R. and Metro Boomin, mark Bryson’s second headlining tour and the first since his hugely successful T R A P S O U L Tour, which sold out 47 dates in both the US and Europe, including two back-to-back shows at Radio City Music Hall.

The news follows a massive Memorial Day Weekend for the singer-songwriter, who surprised fans Thursday at midnight by making his long-awaited T R A P S O U L follow-up True to Self available for digital streaming an entire month ahead of its planned release date of June 23rd.

Presale tickets for Bryson Tiller’s Set It Off Tour can be purchased beginning Wednesday, May 31, and general tickets will be available to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10am local via www.trapsoul.com and AEGPresents.com.  With the purchase of any product on Bryson’s webstore, users will receive a unique pre-sale code for early access to tickets.

Peep Bryson Tiller’s 2017 “Set It Off” Tour dates below:

*All dates and venues subject to change.  All dates feature special guests H.E.R. and Metro Boomin unless otherwise noted.    

Date City Venue
Thursday, August 3 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Saturday, August 5 Southaven, MS Landers Center
Sunday, August 6 New Orleans, LA Lakefront Arena
Tuesday, August 8 Houston, TX NRG Arena
Wednesday, August 9 Austin, TX Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center
Friday, August 11 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Event Center
Saturday, August 12 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tuesday, August 15 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Friday, August 18 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Saturday, August 19 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
Sunday, August 20 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Wednesday, August 23 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Friday, August 25 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory
Tuesday, August 29 Miami, FL Watsco Center at the University of Miami
Wednesday, August 30 Orlando, FL CFE Arena
Friday, September 1 Richmond, VA The Classic Amphitheater
Saturday, September 2 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap
Sunday, September 3 Norfolk, VA ODU Constant Convocation Center
Wednesday, September 6 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at Umass Lowell
Thursday, September 7 Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Friday, September 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Saturday, September 9 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Monday, September 11 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at The Mann
Wednesday, September 13 Toronto, ON Echo Beach
Thursday, September 14 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
Friday, September 15** Chicago, IL** Aragon Ballroom**
Saturday, September 16 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

**H.E.R. only

