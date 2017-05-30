Brittany B. Knows How To ‘Wind Down’

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Brittany B. releases a bold new single called “Wind Down” right before the summer. The heavy 808 laced track (produced by Los Angeles producer Kalby) is an ode to relaxing, drinking, and smoking after a long day.

In the clip, Brittany and her friend take the edge off with a few drinks and smokes. Watch below:

So far the rising artist has been on her grind having penned records for A-list Artists like John Legend, Kalin White (“Wake Em Up”) , Brave Williams (“You Tried It”) and also had a sync in the hit FX Show Atlanta and HBO’s “GIRLS” show with SONY AUS artist TKAY MZAIDA.)

She’s now working on debut album Things Change slated for release early 2018. “Wind Down” follows her last EP Finally. Purchase on iTunes HERE.

@BrittanyB_Music