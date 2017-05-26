Vancouver’s SonReal has flirted with mainstream success through DIY hustle for several years now, thanks to his unique, quirky hybrid pop/R&B/hip-hop stylings. He’s battled the ups and downs of major label politics after briefly signing with Capitol Records for two years before leaving, but scored a platinum single with last summer’s “Can I Get A Witness.”

Today (May 26), he’s releasing a single off his new album, One Long Dream called “Potential,” an uplifting anthem for the underdogs who’ve pursued their dreams for years in hopes of achieving.

“This is all it’s got to be,” SonReal says with an air of finality, manifesting his thoughts into action. For the music video, SonReal travels to China to immerse himself in group exercise and basketball. The inspiration to travel there for the video came from China’s emergence in skate culture.

Watch “Potential” below: