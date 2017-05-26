Rising singer Mabel releases her debut EP, Bedroom which includes the previously released singles “Bedroom” and “Finders Keepers,” as well as two additional tracks.

Gutsy, honest and open, “Bedroom,” the EP’s title single, is an anthem of feminine independence, sexuality and control. Written in Los Angeles with Kid Harpoon (Years & Years, Jessie Ware) and Sarah Aarons, the track lyrically tackles facing up to a toxic relationship that you’re tired of trying to fix. Her first track “Finders Keepers (featuring Kojo Funds)” offers a light dancehall feel.

Mabel offers instinctive storytelling and catchy melodies on her debut offering. Stream below: