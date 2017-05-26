Cat Carter – I’m Worth It Ft. Anastasia

Southern songstress Cat Carter drops her Anastasia-assisted video “I’m Worth It.”

This is an anthem for not only the ladies, but for everyone who believes they deserve to be treated like the Kings and Queens they are. Directed by Michael Sterling, the clip sees the singer’s best friend eyeing her man, and he seems to have the same intentions.

Watch below:

Born in Port Arthur, TX (home of UGK) and raised in the ever eclectic city of Austin, TX, Carter is also a fashion designer.