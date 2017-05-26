Connect with us

Bryson Tiller Drops 'True To Self' Album Early! (Stream) + Plus 'Somethin Tells Me' Video

Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True To Self’ Album Early! (Stream) + Plus ‘Somethin Tells Me’ Video

Surprise!

Bryson Tiller’s sophomore album True To Self was expected to arrive on June 23rd, but he pulled a Beyonce and surprised fans by dropping it today (May 26th)…a whole month or so early! The release comes after yesterday’s tracklisting reveal.

At midnight last night, Tiller tweeted:

Tiller’s debut Trap Soul went platinum strictly off of of buzz alone. Can he deliver a second time? Stream Tiller’s 19-track opus below and purchase HERE:

Along with the album’s release, Tiller also dropped the video for the first single “Somethin’ Tells Me.” In the clip, he plays a photographer who takes photos of a bevy of beautiful women and admires the photos in the dark room.

