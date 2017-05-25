Following his single “Thinking About It” ft. Rotimi, New Jersey singer The Realigion drops new record called “Clouds” which uses a sample from the the Notations’ 1971 hit “I’m Still Here.”

Written by platinum selling and Pitbull protégé singer/song writer David Rush, “Clouds” mixes the sound of old school Motown and a Caribbean vibe. Produced by The Lx & David Rush “Clouds,” is a feel-good groove that mimics the lyrics about falling in love.

“You make me feel like clouds,” he resounds on the hook.

Stream below:

@therealigion