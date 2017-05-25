After years of creating a solid buzz and building a solid fan base, SZA is read to drop her debut full-length album titled CTRL.

The Top Dawg Entertainment singer made the announcement with the help of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA who narrates a series of short videos.

In the clip, SZA surrounds herself with old broken down televisions and computers as RZA’s voice-over says, “I’m zoning in with my homegirl SZA. Self-savior, Zig-Zag-Zig Allah. Yeah, I think you could take that far, mama. Cut loose the drama. No melodrama. Rise to the top. Claim your karma. It’s my honor to drop this lesson. It’s my honor to give this blessing.” The date of June 9th flashes across the screen as the project’s release date.