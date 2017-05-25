Fast-rising UK singer Fabian Secon and producer 5ive Beatz have announced their forthcoming joint EP, Until We Meet Again, set to be released 23rd June. The first taste of what to expect comes courtesy of “Rockstar,” a trap-infused R&B banger that showcases both artists’ greatest assets—Fabian’s richly soulful vocals and 5ive’s thumping bass-heavy beats.

Until We Meet Again is the follow-up to Fabian’s debut EP, Don’t Disturb, and sees the coming together of two artists from London who have both taken major strides over the past couple of years.

The four-track EP was helmed in its entirety by 5ive Beatz (songwriter/producer) and Fabian Secon (songwriter/lead vocals) with co-writing from Fabian’s father—Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum-selling songwriter and producer Lucas Secon (the son of American entrepreneur and Nat King Cole songwriter Paul Secon).

