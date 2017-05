The brothers known as Blaq Tuxedo, Dom and Darius Logan, drop their seductive and inventive new music video “Committed,” where they pledge devotion to their true loves.

A track from their mixtape Tap In, “Committed” is a slow jam that serves as an appetizer excellent appetizer for Art By Accident, the duo’s first official album as Blaq Tuxedo which drops tomorrow (May 26th).

Watch below:

@BLAQTUXEDO