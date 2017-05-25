“Alt R&B Queen” Moxiie Unveils New Track “Don’t See You”

Brooklyn-based electro-pop/alt-r&B artist Moxiie drops new song “Don’t See You” from her highly anticipated new EP, Words For Your Feelings.

The song is steeped in a sonic cocktail of edgy electro-pop and alternative-R&B. According to Moxiie the song “was inspired by all the times I trusted too much in spite of my intuition. That goes for people and certain situations”, she explains. Adding, “At the end of the day you can’t be woke without acknowledging that and moving on. That’s what this song is for me, not playing the victim and just owning it.”

Stream below:

Born and raised in Brooklyn to Haitian parents, the sultry-voiced singer made the rounds as a songwriter going from session to session in NYC, L.A. and Atlanta, learning first hand what the industry was like. In 2012, her first foray into solo artist territory garnered support from MTV.

Moxiie’s influences include Prince, Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson’s Velvet Rope, as well as Madonna’s Ray of Light & Bedtime Stories eras. Delivering emotive and sometimes haunting melodies and a penchant for experimentation, Moxiie has been compared to Marina & The Diamonds, FKA Twigs and Charli XCX, with a brooding moody air similar to Banks.