Video: Jae Alexander – JustMyImagination

Last we heard from DMV R&B artist Jae Alexander was back in December with his “ HalfPast12 ,” now he’s back with the video for his single “JustMyImagination” off of his debut EP All Out Of Apologies.

Using a sample of The Temptations’ 1971 hit of the same name, the song is a classically-smooth R&B joint. The visual sees Jae in a wooded area thinking about his perfect woman.

Watch below:

In 2016 Jae released his debut EP All Out of Apologies along with his summer hit single “MoveAround,” “Lookin,” and “HalfPast12.” Now Jae Alexander is currently preparing for his up-coming debut album Anticipation.