Video: Antonio Ramsey – All Night Long (Explicit)

Singer/songwriter Antonio Ramsey “All Night Long” drops the video for his single All Night Long” directed by Hyperview Filmz.

Shot between a desolate California desert and a sex-charged hotel room, Ramsey unleashes his swag and R&B charm.

“The scenic music video was inspired by the soulful yet rugged-mannish feel of the song”, says Antonio. “As soon as I heard the guitar riff that plays the record in, it just felt sexy with that classic throwback-feel to it,” mentions Antonio. “Then of course the Hennessy and cranberry kicked in, giving us the melody “Imma give that girl this d***” and from there the song just fell into place,” he chuckles. “The song is on the premise of how us as men should be upfront with a woman without sugar-coating what we want and how women should do the same.”

Watch the clip below:

Ramsey, who is heavily inspired by James Brown and Jodeci, has made cameo appearances on television in projects on MTV, BRAVO and NBC. He’s currently on the “All Night Long” promotional tour in in support of the single and stops include; New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Chicago, just to name a few. Antonio’s forthcoming debut EP will be released later this Fall.

@IAmARamsey