Last night (May 23) was a big night for reality TV; both the “The Voice”and “Dancing With The Stars” crowned champions.

Over on “The Voice,” before they announced the winner, former coach CeeLo Green performed with contestant Jesse Larson Earth Wind and Fire’s “Shining Star.”

Another former “Voice” coach Usher reappeared to sing R.E.M’s “Everybody Hurts” with this season’s winner, Chris Blue (team Alicia).

The “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight graced ‘”The Voice” stage to perform with contestants Vanessa Ferguson & TSoul two of Knight’s hits “Neither One Of Us” and “If I Were Your Woman.” Upcoming season 13 judge Jennifer Hudson was also present to sing her current single “Remember Me.”

Watch the musical festivities below:

Meanwhile, over on Dancing With The Stars,” TLC performed their classic hit “Waterfalls.” Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei was the fan favorite, but she placed third, with NFL running back Rashad Jennings winning the Mirror Ball trophy.