Lion Babe Shares New Single ‘Hit The Ceiling’

New York-based duo Lion Babe have shared their latest song “Hit The Ceiling.” Produced by the band’s own Astro Raw – aka Lucas Goodman – the track is LION BABE at their most essential. Mixing funk, soul, electronics and singer Jillian Hervey’s signature sultry vocals, the song arrives just in time for the start of Summer.

Stream this groovy offering below:

“Hit The Ceiling” is the latest song to be offered from LION BABE’s forthcoming new project, which is set for release later in 2017. Earlier this year, the band shared the first taste of the project via the funk jam “Rockets” featuring Moe Moks, which received its first look on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 program. The forthcoming project will be the first studio release from LION BABE since their 2016 debut album, Begin.

Recently, LION BABE’s Astro Raw shared his debut mixtape project, rawmix vol 1.