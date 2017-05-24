Yesterday (May 23), Karrueche Tran had a court date to continue the process of getting a permanent restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, however, both she and Brown didn’t show up for the court date.

According to TMZ, Tran is currently shooting the TNT series “Claws” in New Orleans, so she tried to call in her testimony against Chris, but the judge turned it down. The judge said she either needed to show up to court or give them a 12-day notice of her plan to call in.

As previously reported, Tran has accused Brown of threatening to kill her. She was granted a temporary restraining order back in January.

Earlier this month, Tran served Brown legal docs at his birthday party.