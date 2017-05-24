Last we heard from independent R&B/Soul artist JeRonelle was last fall with his EP Finally. He’s now re-emerged on to the scene yet again with his newest single entitled “New Kid In Town” where he reflects on his journey of relocating to Los Angeles. The song is full of stirring Gospel-tinged vocals, chords, and emotional storytelling.

In describing his latest track, JeRonelle had this to say: “Imagine moving to a new city where almost no one knows who you are and you are forced to begin again, all for the sake of pursuing your dreams. Scary right? That is the feeling that many creative artists go through all because we desire to be greater at what we love to do.”

Surely this song will resonate with anyone who left home for the bright lights of the big city to follow his or her dreams.

Enjoy below:

