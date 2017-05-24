Goapele Releases Seductive New Video ‘$ecret’

Fresh off the heels of her new EP, Dreamseeker, Goapele gifts us with a seductive new video for the standout track, “$ecret.”

Adorned in fashions from the Bad Butterfly Collection (a new womenswear collaboration by Project Runway finalist, Candice Cuoco and Vanessa Simmons) Goapele boldly explores her sultry and sensual side. Directed by Sean Alexander, the video includes fishnets, an albino snake, and a sexy male muse. Produced by CrakWav and with a nod to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” Goapele has a secret to tell with this hypnotizing bedroom ballad.

Watch below: