L.A.-based singer-songwriter Darla Beaux drops her new single “Trippin’ On Tears,” a merging of soul and pop vibes.

The luscious, smoldering verses wave goodbye to a dramatic encounter that won’t let go. It preaches about the power of self-confidence and the will to let go of negativity.

Stream below:

The Atlanta-born artist began performing at a young age, enrolling in a Las-Vegas performing arts school before moving to Los Angeles in pursuit of her dream. Upon arrival in the City of Angels, she began work on her debut EP Rebel Soul, a perfectly sweet pop record that showcased a burgeoning vocalist and superstar in the making. The success of Rebel Soul, whose debut was exclusively featured on RyanSecrest.com, caught the attention of some industry heavyweights, and in 2015 she signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Group.

Purchase “Trippin’ On Tears” HERE.

@Darlabeaux