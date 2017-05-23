Adrian Marcel demonstrates what happens when you can’t stop thinking about your ex and your mind begins to play tricks on you in the new video for his lead single, “Imagination.”

The trippy and cinematic visual directed by Fifth Science features Adrian hallucinating/daydreaming about his ex that he can’t seem to get over. Unable to stop fantasizing about his old love, Marcel sends a series of texts and let’s just say he doesn’t get the response he was looking for!

Watch below:

Adrian Marcel recently released his debut album GMFU (Got Me F*cked Up), which is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq. The LP bolsters production from No I.D. (Jay Z, Kanye West, Vince Staples), Deputy (Rihanna, J. Cole), Shonuff (Dr. Dre, Big Sean, Lil Wayne) and Raphael Saadiq himself along with a guest appearance from hip-hop legend, Too Short.

@AdrianMarcel510