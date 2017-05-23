T.I. Reveals Joint Album With Trey Songz

In a recent interview with XXL, rapper T.I. revealed he’s workign on a joint project with Trey Songz , along with his 10th studio album Dime Trap and a Grand Hustle compilation for release this year.

The rapper also revealed he has a few joint projects on the table as well; one is a collab album with fellow ATL rapper Jeezy tentatively titled Dope Boy Academy. (“We did like three or four songs, but we just gotta get back in and put it together. We just want to present it correctly), and another one with crooner Trey Songz called The Lady Killers. “Me and Trey Songz were supposed to do one too called The Lady Killers,” he told the hip-hop publication.

No word on if he and Trey have started recording, but with his pending divorce from Tiny in the public eye, he’s certainly throwing himself into work.

Are ya’ll checking for a T.I./Trey Songz project, Roomies?