Meme Movie Idea Starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Gets The Greenlight

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood/TV/Reality TV

Published on

Oh, the power of social media…

If you’ve been on the inter-webs recently, you’d know that last month, a Tumblr post went viral; it was a photo of Rihanna and actress Luptia Nyong’o at a fashion shows from 2014 Paris Fashion week. The caption stated:

The tweet went viral and even got to the celebs themselves, who liked the idea for a movie concept. Twitter then brought directer Ana DuVernay and Insecure creator Issa Rae into the conversation, both of which were down for the cause.

Well, a month later the common man/tweeter has gotten their wish: the movie is a go!

Entertainment Weekly reports that Netflix has landed the project based on that meme that will star Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o as a female duo women who scam the rich out of their money. The untitled film will be directed by Ava DuVernay and Issa Rae is in talks to write the script.

The movie would put black woman in the forefront, as they would be both in front of camera in staring roles and behind the camera as major players.  Now, let’s hope that the the person who created the meme gets a cut of the money for the idea!

1 Comment
  • Wil McMullen

    Now that’s what’s up!!!! This is some highly unexpected and dope news.

