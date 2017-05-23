As previously reported, renown music exec LA Reid stepped down from Epic Records as chairman in light of sexual harassment allegations recently, and the company hadn’t publicly revealed anyone who may be hired to step into the role.

But one person is allegedly eyeing the position: DJ Khaled. An insider tells Page Six that the rapper/DJ /producer thinks he’s qualified for the position. “He was petitioning to get that job. He’s like, ‘I make more happen than anyone in the game, why would I not be considered to run the label?’ ” an industry insider said.

However, more sources have come forth and said they Reid exit was based on more; the sexual harassment allegations were just the last straw. Insiders said that Sony CEO Rob Stringer fired Reid because he’s difficult to deal with and is a “diva.” “The girl thing was just one more piece of the problem. That’s been going on for decades. He doesn’t have a superstar roster to spend what he spends and be the diva that he is. Stringer didn’t have it. He wants to put his own people in and clean a lot of baggage out.”

Whatever the case is, Khaled is probably the most famous person in the running to take Reid’s place. The insider doesn’t think he has a good chance. “Khaled is a big hype machine — not a person who’s running a record label,” the source said. “My guess is [Sony Music UK CEO] Jason Iley will run either Columbia or Epic, or they will take [RCA president] Tom Corson . . . and put him at Columbia or Epic.”