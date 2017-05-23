Brian Angel Drops ‘Daybreak: The Appetizer’ Mixtape

After a long wait, Brian Angel presents his original mixtape Daybreak: Tha Appetizer, hosted by Don Cannon, which serves as a hearty prelude to the Day26 frontman’s upcoming full-length solo album slated for release later this year.

Daybreak: Tha Appetizer features several powerful appearances, including Rick Ross, Don Chief and Ashley Kimbrae on the Mista E-produced “Million Dolla Convos,”and collaborations with Chedda Da Connect, Kirko Bangz, Fat Pimp, and Pizzle. Angel also enlists New York’s Haddy Racks to serve up the Bronx native’s Summer ’17 single “Relationship Goals” produced by Ray Beats.

The 11-track project spotlights production from a variety of talent including Blackxipher, DJ Pain 1, Nic K3yboarrdKid, JStokez and more, with writing from Traxx Sanders, Ike Tha Writa and other fresh talents.

Stream Daybreak: Tha Appetizer below:

@MrAngel_day26