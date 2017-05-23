Connect with us

Ariana Grande Suspends Tour After Manchester Show Bombing

As you may have heard by now, a reported 22 people were killed and 59 injured last night during Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester UK after a a reported suicide bomber let off two bombs shortly after the concert’s end.

Grande has been reported to be “in hysterics” following the attack. She tweeted a short message following the tragedy, stating she was “broken.

The 23-year-old singer has understandably suspended the remaining dates on the European leg of the trek; this includes including a show at London’s O2 Arena that was scheduled for this Thursday and stops in Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, and Germany.

Our thoughts are with all affected.

 

