L.A-based trio Moonchild release their groovy single “Cure,” the lead single from their forthcoming third album Voyager (arriving on 26th May).

The group’s candid style of soul and new-school jazz is apparent “Cure,” which features the cool, jazzy vocals of Amber Navran. Written about falling for somebody who’s still getting over their ex, Navran’s vocals croon over a bed of soft synth and keyboard flourishes that were inspired by Stevie Wonder’s ‘70s era.

“Let me show you love is a cure for heartache,” she coos.

Watch below:



Moonchild are multi-instrumentalists Amber Navran, Max Bryk, and Andris Mattson who have been making a buzz since from the USC Jazz school in 2014. The band cites influences like D’Angelo, Hiatus Kaiyote and J. Most as playing a key part in expanding the group’s musical horizons in their upcoming releases.

Since cementing themselves into the vibrant LA soul scene, Moonchild have released two albums and collaborated or toured with highly-respected names in the soul-jazz crowd including Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, India.Arie, Leela James, The Internet (Odd Future’s Syd tha Kyd & Matt Martians) and more. Along the way, Moonchild have accumulated a host of iconic supporters from Robert Glasper and Laura Mvula to James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, Jose James, 9th Wonder and Tyler, The Creator who have all shown love for the band.

