Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill Reunite At Cannes Film Festival

It’s been 20 years since Lauryn Hill and Mary J. Blige’s classic duet “I Used To Love Him” from Hill’s multi-Grammy-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Well now, over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, Blige and Hill and reunited backstage after almost 20 years. The last time we saw them pose for a pic was in 2000 at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards (above).

Emotions ran high as the greeted each other and picked up where the left off in their sisterhood/friendship. “I miss you,” Blige can be heard saying. Naomi Campbell was also present an overcome with emotion as she stated: “I want a picture with the girls!”

Blige and Hill attended Campbell’s Fashion For Relief show at a hangar at the Mandelieu private jet charter airport in Cannes, Mary as a guest, Hill as a performer.

Watch the tearful reunion below: