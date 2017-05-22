John Legend Drops Moving Video For ‘Surefire’

Just like in his video for “Love Me Now,” John Legend spreads the love once more in the video for “Surefire.” The moving video was executive-produced by Legend and his company Get Lifted Film Co., and was directed by Cole Wiley. The clip was shot across Southern California in Los Angeles, San Diego, El Centro, Jamul, and Joshua Tree.

Speaking on the video, director Cole Wiley says: “Surefire” is a song about eternal faith. Faith that love is the most powerful force in the universe. Human civilization is experiencing an extraordinary moment in time. We are more capable of doing more good than ever before, but we are still mired by a myriad of systemic failures that continue to arise because of our continuing lack of empathy towards others. That is why Jamila and Roberto (the star-crossed lovers featured in the ‘Surefire’ music video) face a number of obstacles that are heavily rooted in the current state of America. Fear of immigration, religious bigotry and many other forms of prejudice are contaminating our cultural landscape on a daily basis. Thankfully, Jamila and Roberto are able transcend those circumstances and enjoy the fullest depths of the human experience because of their ‘Surefire’ love for one another. I truly hope that their heroic journey can inspire us all to do the same.”

Legend adds, “Love is powerful. Love endures. Love can overcome the divisions that fear creates. We made this film to accompany my song ‘Surefire’ and to celebrate the power of love.”

Watch the cinematic visual below:

John gave an incredible performance of the song on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards last night (May 21), along with a duet performance of Florida Georgia Line’s song “Holy.”

“Surefire” is featured on John’s latest album Darkness and Light.