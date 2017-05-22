South Florida artist Doughh. He’s built a huge buzz of his debut single “Don’t Lie, Don’t Cry” and even caught the attention of 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles for his rapping skills. Believe it or not, this is only his R&B debut.

Last week, the Rob Dade-directed video premiered, which continues the story of success for Doughh’s emerging career as he readies the “Much Is Given” EP for release later this year. The clip sees Doughh’s sharing a day of flirty affections with a new romantic acquaintance.

Watch below: