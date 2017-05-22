R&B Music Videos
Doughh – Don’t Lie, Don’t Cry
South Florida artist Doughh. He’s built a huge buzz of his debut single “Don’t Lie, Don’t Cry” and even caught the attention of 300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles for his rapping skills. Believe it or not, this is only his R&B debut.
Last week, the Rob Dade-directed video premiered, which continues the story of success for Doughh’s emerging career as he readies the “Much Is Given” EP for release later this year. The clip sees Doughh’s sharing a day of flirty affections with a new romantic acquaintance.
Watch below:
Earlier this year, Doughh out-barred almost 4,000 people from 5 different cities to become one of seven semi-finalists in Verizon’s #Freestyle50 Challenge in partnership with 300 Entertainment, where he performed in front of Kevin Liles in Atlanta. He’ll be included in the campaign finale performance expected Fall 2017.
@YouuKnowDoughh