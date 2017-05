Following her pop-leaning single “Flame,” Tinashe drops a special remix produced by producer/DJ Kaskade. This version features a groove leaning more towards R&B.

On the mid-tempo song, Tinashe sings of keeping the fire alive with a former flame. “Tell me that you still got the flame for me,” she sings. “And tell me that you still want to stay, don’t leave / And we can let it burn.”

“Let it burn” with Tinashe below: