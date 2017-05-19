After having written for the likes of Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez and J. Cole (“Crooked Smile”), LA-based singer/songwriter Polly A unleashes her new single, “Just Like That.” The carefree song (from her forthcoming sophomore EP entitled Like Colors In A Waterfall) perfectly embodies the mood of summer with it’s vibrant mid-tempo production. The chill song finds Polly boasting about making moves while an ex sits by idly. “I got the plug, I got my squad, I ain’t been thinkin’ you / I’ve been making moves,” she sings. Stream below:

Polly’s songwriting helped her garner the attention of Adam Levine who signed her to his label, 222 Records in 2015. The songstress released her debut EP, Ghetto Gold Dream in the summer of 2016.

The Milwaukee, WI born artist was one of only three female artists to perform at this year’s Rolling Loud Festival as well as recently went into the studio with Grammy Award winning producer Salaam Remi (Amy Winehouse, Nas, Miguel, Jazmine Sullivan).

